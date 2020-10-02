For the second season in a row, Loewe opted out of a live runway show and instead mailed out boxes with little keepsakes and cutouts of its Spring 2021 collection. But this time, Creative Director Jonathan Anderson went one step further and incorporated items and life-size posters meant to hang up in your home wallpaper-style.

The new format was unveiled this morning in a five-minute video walk-through by Anderson where he describes not only the inspiration behind his "show-on-a-wall" approach ("my idea was that the viewer is put into the position they're forced to be creative [and] interact") but the collection itself, which was designed remotely.

Anderson experimented this season with a variety of new techniques, from the use of boning in unexpected places to incorporating unconventional knots in glamorous knit dresses. Loewe having its origins as a leather house, the material is handmade and woven on top of fluid silks for a kind of "poetic armor" while classic handbags are given a fresh update (the Puzzle bag is rendered in giant sequins, for instance).

Watch Jonathan Anderson's full collection walk-through for Loewe Spring 2021, below.