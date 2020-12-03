Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more

Related | Sizzy Rocket Tells It Like It Is

Who: Sizzy Rocket, the ultimate pop-punk rocker, is teaming up with livestreaming platform Moment House for ANARCHY: Come to Life, a virtual show that will be performed from inside an abandoned theme park. What better way to unleash all that bottled-up 2020 angst than with an explosive live show featuring songs off Rocket's 2020 album, ANARCHY.

When: The virtual show will begin streaming live on December 15th at 6 PM PST. Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase at momenthouse.com/sizzyrocket. Follow Rocket on Instagram (@sizzyrocket) for updates.

Why watch: What's more punk than jamming around a defunct entertainment center? During this one-time event for fans, Rocket will play tunes from ANARCHY, the LP she released back in September. On ANARCHY, Rocket shines a light on the importance of "breaking through fear, unleashing your passion and claiming your spot on top of the world," as she says. From gritty guitars to whispery vocals and fluttering pop synths, Rocket's music is as dynamic and irresistible as ever, and her livestream will be no different.

Stream Sizzy Rocket's ANARCHY, below.