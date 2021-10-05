Lindsay Lohan is now adding "podcaster" to resume.

On Monday, Deadline revealed that the Mean Girls star had inked a deal with Red Arrow Studios' Studio71 for an untitled podcast meant to "share her authentic voice," as well as give fans the "chance to experience a never-before-seen side" of the star. It currently is slated to launch later this year or early next year.

"I'm excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast," Lohan said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to connecting with more of my fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries."

Meanwhile, Studio71's senior talent relations manager of podcasts, Moorea Smith, said the digital media company was "thrilled to welcome Lindsay" to its podcast network.

"[We] can't wait for her to take listeners behind the scenes of her life and work," she went on to add. "With her unparalleled experiences as an entertainer and entrepreneur, we are so excited for her to take the mic and share her thoughts and opinions with the world."

However, the podcast isn't the only thing keeping Lohan busy, seeing as how it was announced earlier this year that she was starring on a Netflix holiday rom-com as a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress." Not only that, but she also sold a new single called "Lullaby" as an NFT and debut a jewelry line late last year. Talk about entrepreneurship at its finest.

