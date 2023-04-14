Lil Uzi Vert Accused of 'Satanism' Over New Forehead, Tongue Tattoos

Lil Uzi Vert has become the latest target of the "Satanic Panic" conspiracy crowd.

On Easter Sunday, the "XO Tour Llif3" rapper debuted a new upside down cross on their tongue that traditionally represents humility and martyrdom. Despite the symbol's original meaning though, Uzi's new ink still sparked an online firestorm thanks to the symbol's association with anti-Christian sentiment in pop culture, which ended up causing a collective meltdown amongst Twitter's religious conspiracy theorists.

Lil Uzi Vert vient de se faire tatouer une croix à l'envers sur la langue 🤔



pic.twitter.com/c3GupgNS5P — FRENCHRAPUS 🇺🇸 (@FrenchRapUS) April 9, 2023

Needless to say, it didn't take long for people to start slinging around allegations of "Devil worship," including the likes of football player Boomer Mays and Survivor alum Anna Khait, who claimed that Uzi was "openly serving the devil." And elsewhere, other self-proclaimed Christians — all of whom refused to acknowledge Uzi's use of "they/them" pronouns — even went so far as to threaten the musician with bodily harm, with one person writing, "I can’t listen to Lil Uzi’s music no more he on some weirdo shit."

"I am God’s warrior," they wrote before adding, "I will beat him up if he on some devil or anti God energy. This is disturbing."

The Devil is Hard at Work — Boomer Mays (@BoomerMays) April 10, 2023

Openly serving the devil.. praying for his soul 🙏🏻 — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) April 10, 2023

I can’t listen to Lil Uzi’s music no more he on some weirdo shit. I am God’s warrior, I will beat him up if he on some devil or anti God energy. This is disturbing https://t.co/z2l4PJh5s4 — Cheers 🥂 (@_DJLindo) April 9, 2023

Not only that, but it's also worth noting that the backlash comes amid QAnon's revival of the "Satanic Panic" frenzy, or the infamous moral panic movement which resulted in thousands of unfounded allegations of child abuse and Satanic rituals throughout the '80s and '90s. So unsurprisingly, the rapper also got plenty of folks concocting unhinged conspiracy theories, with some claiming that Uzi's name was a reference to the Devil (a.k.a. "Lucifer") and others mentioning their viral set at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, where they performed a song containing the line "I make a City Girl believe in Satan."

Lil Uzi Vert = Lu Ci Fer



He’s a devout Satanist. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) April 10, 2023

Rapper Lil Uzi verts new upside down cross tattoo, this is the guy who's openly said:

"He sold his soul"

He's told all his fans at a concert they're going to hell with him.

Has a new song "I make a city girl believe in satan"

Wears upside down cross jewelry & pentagram logos pic.twitter.com/eoRjN2fD9o — Unveiled Face (@unveiledface1) April 10, 2023

Granted, Uzi's made it clear in the past that their aesthetic and artistic choices don't have deeper spiritual meaning, as they don't fuck with religion, let alone believe in the Devil. So we're guessing they aren't too bothered by the weirdos freaking out over a belt with a pentacle buckle, and probably won't be addressing any of the "Satanic Panic" bullshit anytime soon.