Lil Uzi Vert may finally be done with his infamous forehead implant.

In case you forgot, the "XO TOUR Llif3" rapper got a $24 million "natural pink diamond" placed on his forehead this past February. At the time, Uzi tweeted that he had been saving up for the 11 carat rock for 4 years so he could have "a lot of M's in my face." However, it now appears that he's gotten the hefty gemstone removed for unknown reasons.

Recently, fans noticed the stone's conspicuous absence after Uzi's girlfriend — City Girls star JT — posted a series of photos and videos of him to her Instagram Stories. And though it remains unclear where exactly the diamond went, rumors about its removal have been swirling around since the musician's April Calvin Klein campaign.

Uzi has yet to talk about the apparent removal, but in the meantime you can see a screenshot from JT's posts, below.