If you didn't think that getting a multi-million dollar pink diamond implanted (and later removed) smack dab in the middle of your forehead wasn't a ridiculous enough flex, looks like Lil Uzi Vert's next big purchase is an entire planet.

Grimes, of all people, was the one to leak the news that the rapper was in the process of purchasing the gas giant exoplanet, WASP-127b, tweeting out an artistic rendering of it with the caption "apparently [Uzi] owns this planet." Lil Uzi Vert was quick to confirm the news, saying that it was meant be a surprise but he's "still working on it."

According to the tweet initially shared by Grimes, WASP-127b is roughly 1.4 times larger than Jupiter and orbits a yellow dwarf star similar to our sun and judging by the rendering, it totally looks like Uzi's aesthetic. Grimes went on to say that the documentation for purchase was almost complete and that if it did go through it would make Uzi the first human to own another planet.

However, it's not entirely clear whether or not a person can technically own a planet. According to the Outer Space Treaty of 1978 (aka space law), which was primarily drafted up to prevent countries from stationing nukes on the moon, nations cannot claim sovereignty over any celestial body but its unclear if that rule extends to private citizens as well.

This would honestly be the perfect question to ask the Galactic Federation about; too bad we aren't on good terms at the moment.