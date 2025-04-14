Inside the LGBT Center Afterparty With Bob the Drag Queen and Maya Margarita

Last Thursday, NYC's LGBT Community Center held its annual Center Dinner, where Kesha accepted the Visionary Award for her contributions to the queer community around the world. The award was presented by Bob the Drag Queen — who also held court with Kesha for her recent PAPER cover story cover story.

But the Center Dinner was only the beginning of the evening: after dining on steak and mingling with the local queer contingent, guests headed a bit uptown to Everdene Bar at the Virgin Hotel NYC. Ties loosened; suit jackets came off; attendees moved on from dinner wine in favor of evening cocktails. NYC DJ Maya Margarita took to the decks and dancing became the night's top priority. Bob the Drag Queen mingled with guests as they continued to celebrate the LGBT Center's important work — and celebrated the simple joys of letting loose together as a community.