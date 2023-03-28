Latto Debuts Radio Show on Apple Music

Latto will be debuting her very own radio show titled 777 Radio exclusively on Apple Music.

The “Big Energy” rapper announced it by posting the trailer on Twitter, which involved Latto dressed as a flight attendant in an all white couture uniform, introducing herself as Big Latto as she welcomes plane passengers aboard the fictional airline 777 Air. “Please make sure to put the B.S. on airplane mode and leave all the baggage at home,” she announces over the plane’s intercom. “We goin’ outside, baby. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.”

The show's first guest will be Chloe Bailey, a personal and professional friend of the host. The episode airs March 30 at 11am PST and will feature conversations with Bailey surrounding relationships, body image and being compared to her sister, Halle Bailey.

As the series continues, the 24-year-old rapper plans to “keep it very personal” and feature artists she listens to. “I’m going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight. I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of Southern music,” said Latto in an Apple Music press release.

Apple Music executive and podcast host Karlie Hustle, who was involved with the development of the show for the last year, quote tweeted the announcement, commending Latto’s hosting skills.

The Georgia native is known to go live on Instagram and address rumors or express what’s been on her mind. With her new platform, she hopes to leave some of the chaos on the show. “Everything that needs to be addressed, it’s going to be addressed on 777 radio from now on,” the rapper told Billboard at last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

While some fans took the opportunity to brainstorm ideas for next guests like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, others were quick to notice similarities between this project and Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, another podcast on Apple Music. “Oh the Barbs about to have a field day,” said one user, along with a photoshopped picture of RuPaul smirking in front of a sign that says "Drama."