Roughly five months after it was first announced, Lana Del Rey's latest studio album, Blue Bannisters, finally has a release date.

Related | Lana Del Rey Visited a Man Who Sat in Bean Dip for 24 Hours

The follow-up to March's Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lana Del Rey's new record is set to arrive October 22. Featuring the previously released singles "Blue Bannisters," "Wildflower Wildfire" and "Text Book," the announcement arrives alongside the album's full tracklist and the music video for Del Rey's newest single "Arcadia."

Featuring all the traditional hallmarks of Lana Del Rey song from the sprinkling of Americana to the wistful looks out of a window longing for that boyfriend you never actually had to return, "Arcadia" is a piano-driven love letter to LA. Drawing parallels between the singer's own body and the California city's various features, the track is Lana through-and-through giving us lyrics like "Hangin' out the Hilton Hotel window/ Screamin', 'Heyo, baby, let's go'" and "Lay your hands on me like you're a Land Rover." The new single arrives alongside a self-directed music video that see Del Rey literally projecting shots of Los Angeles on her body with a trap heavy surprised at the end.

Announced back in April, Blue Bannisters was initially supposed to come out July 4 but Independence Day came and went without a word out of the Del Rey camp. However, it was probably for the best considering that the "Live Laugh Love"/Pinterest-core album art that accompanied the initial has since been replaced. There was also talk of another project called Rock Candy Sweet floating around as well but that seems to have since fallen by the wayside.

Watch the official music video for Lana Del Rey's "Arcadia" and checkout the full tracklist for Blue Bannisters below.

Blue Banisters: 01 Textbook

02 Blue Banisters

03 Arcadia

04 Interlude - The Trio

05 Black Bathing Suit

06 If You Lie Down With Me

07 Beautiful

08 Violets for Roses

09 Dealer

10 Thunder

11 Wildflower Wildfire

12 Nectar of the Gods

13 Living Legend

14 Cherry Blossom

15 Sweet Carolina