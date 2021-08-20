Believe it or not, nightlife is healing. After having make do with Zoom parties and Twitch streams for over a year as the pandemic kept us prisoners in our own homes, the entertainment world is slowly but surely opening its doors once again. We've been itching to get back out there and know you have too, so PAPER's put together an ongoing guide to all the parties, concerts, functions, kikis and more that you absolutely can't miss. We'll see you there!

Related | Christina Aguilera Is Back With a New Transformation

Who? From the party mind behind Holy Mountain, Battle Hymn and 11:11, nightlife icon Ladyfag is bringing back her flagship festival, Ladyland, to Brooklyn with its biggest headliner yet. Her first New York show since her sold out Radio City Music Hall shows in 2018, Christina Aguilera is set to take the main stage along with Caroline Polachek. The full lineup has yet to be announced, but there's also Nina Sky, La Goony Chonga, Kenni Javon, Mez, Michael Magnan and Sausha, alongside DJ sets from Drag Race winner Aquaria and Skunk Anansie's lead singer Skin.

When & Where? It all goes down September 11th from 7:30 PM EST to 4 AM at Brooklyn Mirage.

Requirements? Proof of full vaccination two weeks prior to the festival for entry.

Make sure to grab your tickets here.