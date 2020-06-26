Lady Gaga's journey to Chromatica has taken a slight detour.

After yet again wowing fans with her album Chromatica, Gaga has decided to postpone the Chromatica Ball tour until the summer of 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The mini-tour was slated to hit six stadiums across North America and Europe, kicking off in Paris on July 24 and ending in New Jersey on August 19. However, Gaga wanted to put the safety of her fans and her tourmates first.

The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021! We've been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have. pic.twitter.com/clKcv2tnKA — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 26, 2020

"We've been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have," Gaga tweeted about the postponed tour.

This isn't the first time COVID-19 interrupted the icon's plans. Initially, Chromatica was set to release on April 10, but the date was pushed back to May 29 in light of the pandemic. Gaga's sixth solo album features 16 tracks, including collaborations with Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK and fellow icon Elton John.

COVID-19 hasn't stopped Gaga from staying active. She recently made a surprise appearance at PAPER x Club Quarantine's virtual fundrager, raising $75,000 for the Martha P. Johnson foundation. Head here to donate and help us hit $100,000.

See the new Chromatica Ball tour dates, below.

July 25, 2021 - Paris, FR (Stade De France) July 30, 2021 - London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Aug. 7, 2021 - Boston, MA (Fenway Park) Aug. 16, 2021 - Toronto, ON (Rogers Centre) Aug. 19, 2021 - East Rutherford, NJ (Metlife Stadium) Aug. 27, 2021 - Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)