KJ Apa apparently starts the day with a side of breast milk.

In case you didn't hear, the Riverdale star welcomed a son with model Clara Berry last month. However, while it's no surprise that the father of a newborn probably needs his coffee, the way he takes it is definitely raising some eyebrows.

On Sunday, Apa took to Instagram to share a video of himself shaking up a baby bottle of what is, ostensibly, Berry's breast milk before pouring it into his coffee while someone says, "KJ, no!" And the actor's response? "Merci beaucoup" with a big sip.

Naturally, though, the internet had a lot of thoughts about his breakfast choices, to the point where many seemed to miss that Apa seemingly called Berry his "wife" in a caption. Not only that, but he also went on to declare her a "milk machine," which Berry herself seemed pretty pleased with, if her "happy to feed my family" response was any indication.

No official confirmation yet on the couple's potential nuptials. In the meantime though, you can watch Apa's video below.