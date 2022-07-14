Coolest Person in the Room: King Marie

This month, PAPER partners with Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino to bring you "Coolest Person in the Room," a photo series by party icon The Cobra Snake highlighting nightlife mainstays in three of the US' busiest cities: Chicago, Miami and LA.

Don’t feel too bad if the following photos give you FOMO, that’s kind of the point.

Note to reader: do not email PAPER or Cuervo about getting on "the list." For the last time, We can’t help with that. Instead, take some notes from...

King Marie: You can’t have a list of nightlife royalty without Chicago’s King Marie. From singing, performing and DJing, to curating cutting-edge live events, King Marie is shaking up the Windy City one talent at a time. Now that's what we call vers.

What makes Chicago nightlife so special? The range of music and experiences in different neighborhoods makes Chicago nightlife so special. From house to rap to reggae to jazz, and everything in between; from a big venue with a stage to a small dive bar with a limited capacity; from North Side to South Side; there’s something for everybody and the talent is unmatched.

You make your own music, perform and book your own shows. What’s your favorite thing about being so hands on? My favorite thing about being so hands on with my career is that I get to do it exactly how I want. I only answer to myself and I’m able to breathe life into every vision I have in my head.

Quick! I’m at the front of the club and I’m not on "the list." What do I do? If you don’t know my government name, my nickname, my Mom’s name or have my phone number, please don’t hit me, respectfully.

What's the story behind your name? I’m already a Queen, but I wanted the King title so I took it as mine.

How have you seen Chicago nightlife evolve over the years? From early house parties to throwing some of my first events to sadly seeing some of my favorite venues close down, I really feel like I’ve grown up in Chicago nightlife. I’ve seen and grown through the transitions and I feel like now it has transcended beyond the venue and is more about the people creating the space and energy they want.

Three reasons why Chicago is the best city: 1. Chicago has everything you need from a big city, from the food, body of water, public transportation, sports teams, sights, architecture... we have it all. 2. I think people make a city and Chicago breeds some of the most talented, hard-working, genuine human beings ever. Fight me if you want to. 3. To be raised in the Midwest, a blue collared hard-working city, surviving through tough winters to enjoy summer time Chi gives you a humbled pride to be a Chicagoan. I wouldn’t want to be from anywhere else. I love this city.