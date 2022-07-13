Kim Kardashian is apparently more into sexy showers than specific body parts.

Earlier this week, the Skims founder took to Instagram to post a series of adorable at-home photos taken with boyfriend Pete Davidson, such as a cute bedroom selfie and some sunny poolside snaps. For some reason though, fans appeared to be fixated on a pair of pics that showed Kim putting her feet up against the comedian's bare chest, which led to more than a few jokes about her rumored sixth toe, as well as questions about whether or not the star is turned on by some tootsies.

Amongst those wondering about a possible foot fetish was her sister Khloé Kardashian, who popped up in the comments to ask about Kim potentially sharing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's alleged affinity for feet.

However, Kim was quick to shut down the speculation with an emphatic "nope!," thus ending any further conversation about the couple's kinks.

But even so, this isn't the first time that the Kardashian-Jenners have been embroiled in some foot-related drama, as Kendall Jenner previously fended off any negative talk about her big toe in a photo caption that read, "i'm blocking all toe comments." Not only that, but Kylie Jenner previously took on trolls making fun of her feet in a video uploaded to her Instagram Story.

"Everyone wants to come for my fucking toes," Jenner said at the time. "By the way I have cute ass feet and I broke this middle toe in middle school and there's nothing you can do about a broken toe so I just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place."

Check out Kim's original post and Khloé's comment below.