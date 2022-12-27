Kim Kardashian Fears New Partners Will be 'Scared' of Kanye

Kim Kardashian is afraid of getting back into the dating game because future boyfriends will be "scared" of her ex Kanye West.

Appearing for a recent sit-down interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the 42-year-old The Kardashians star told the host, "There’s a part of me that's like, ‘Oh my God. Is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?' I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent."

Her fears may be warranted: her most recent boyfriend following her divorce with West, actor Pete Davidson, has sought professional trauma therapy following months of sustained online harassment from the rapper and mogul. Kardashian and Davidson broke up in August.

In addition to antagonizing Kardashian's exes, West has also made headlines recently for his ultra conservative and often antisemitic rhetoric. He was banned from Twitter in October for saying he wanted to go "Death Con 3" on Jews. Later that month, the rapper-turned-mogul lost his Yeezy brand partnership with Adidas over his hate speech.

On the podcast, Kardashian also opened up about difficulties of coparenting with West — and finding ways to raise her children to love their father despite his erratic behavior. At one point, the Skims founder breaks into tears.

"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” she said, referencing her late father Robert Kardashian.

Kardashian adds that she wants to shield the kids from West's rhetoric while they're young, but wants to be prepared with answers when they're old enough to understand.

"One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could — all the crazy shit," she said. "They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know."

Watch the full podcast below.