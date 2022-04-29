Kim Kardashian is no longer named as a defendant in Blac Chyna's lawsuit.

According to Page Six, a Los Angeles judge ruled on Friday that the Skims mogul should be dropped from Chyna's defamation suit against the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, saying there's no evidence of Kim making any alleged statements that could be considered defamatory about Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée. The defamation charges against Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are still present though, thanks to emails and messages they sent to network execs.

However, Chyna's accusation about Kim's (and the rest of her family's) intentional interference with a contract was upheld. The contract in question is related to her E! reality show Rob & Chyna, which followed the ex-couple as they prepped for the arrival of their daughter, Dream Kardashian. Her case hinges upon an accusation blaming the Kardashian-Jenners and Rob's revenge porn scandal for the series' cancelation.

As a result, Chyna is seeking over a $100 million in damages over alleged defamation and losing any potential financial opportunities due to the family's supposed actions. She is also accusing them of causing her emotional distress. That said, Rob & Chyna executive producer, Jeff Jenkins, testified that no networks were interested in picking it up for a second season.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the Kardashian-Jenner family said the show was probably canceled due to their breakup and also accused Chyna of threatening to kill Kylie and physically assaulting Rob with an unloaded gun and an iPhone charging cable.

