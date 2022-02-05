Khloé Kardashian made it clear that she's still single.

Earlier this week, DeuxMoi posted a submission from someone claiming to have a friend in PR, who said Khloé and Harry Jowsey were talking, with the Too Hot to Handle star even picking up "a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house."

Needless to say, the alleged "report" was also shared by TheeKarJenners fan page alongside the caption, "I'm pretty sure it’s not true but what do you guys think about this?" And, obviously, Khloé herself had some thoughts.

"ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE,” she wrote, per a screenshot captured by Comments By Celebs. So there you have it.

See her comment for yourself below.