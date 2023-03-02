Listen, Gen Z has a strange sense of humor. Maybe the pandemic broke our brains a bit because there was a time when "They did surgery on a grape" was inescapable and that cursed lip-bite photo of Lin-Manuel Miranda was swirling the internet. 2023 has introduced a new and unlikely source for meme fodder: Kevin Hart.

And before you say anything, yes everyone is aware he's a comedian. That's not the funny part. Somehow, people are finding Hart's strangest photos and attaching them to nonsensical captions, using them as reaction memes and looking to the short king's expressive face to feel something. No one seems to be able to pinpoint the origin, but everyone definitely hopped on the bandwagon.

There's clearly a lot of material to work with, but some people have become concerned with where all these photos came from. Did we miss a memo?

There seem to be a few categories of Hart pictures.

There's lit Kevin:

These Kevin Hart memes are LIT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h6caYGXrr0 — 𝓥𝓲𝓿𝓲𝓲🖤 (@vxxix__) March 1, 2023

There's serious Kevin:

Kevin Hart focused on finding who started the trend pic.twitter.com/65K11U5mid — Antonio Ramos (@TonioSkits) February 28, 2023

I saw ‘Die Hart’… The very next day, these Kevin Hart memes started showing up. So I get it… It has to be about him wanting to be taken serious as an actor in the movie… And that makes everything that much funnier lol pic.twitter.com/AR4bx5NlF5 — 𝒴𝑒𝓈, 𝑀𝒶𝒹𝒶𝓂 (@kdotvici) February 28, 2023

We also have sexy Kevin, which should be used responsibly:

Kevin Hart: pic.twitter.com/aManO5aMYW — Super Sexy Sailor Super 17 (happy arc) (@SailorSuper17) February 28, 2023

And my personal favorite, medieval Kevin:

“You must be Kevin Hart in a wig with armor and a cup if you think that we fucking”



Me: pic.twitter.com/CV2ydia9uK — violette . (@scxba_) March 1, 2023

And a gracious user made sure to shoutout the blueprint for the smize king, Shemar Moore.

By the looks of it, Hart's photos have been littered all over his Instagram and Google Images for the world to enjoy, but sometimes it takes a while to recognize the full potential of a good meme, even if it doesn't entirely make sense. Hart doesn't even understand it, but he's not mad either.

Can somebody tell me why I am trending ….I got endless memes being sent to my damn phone from a bunch of my dumbass friends 😂😂😂😂😂 WTF is going on???? 😂😂😂😂😂 Gotta admit that they are funny as hell tho https://t.co/XafyYyBlhm — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 27, 2023

This is so fucking true…I have no idea what’s going on 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/c605TKilDg — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 27, 2023

So which Kevin Hart are you today? Don't worry, there's so much to choose from.