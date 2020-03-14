If you're holed up in your apartment in the spirit of social distancing, and waiting out the COVID-19 outbreak, there's only one thing to do: play Kesha's new video game.
The singer, who released her album High Road in February, has partnered with Spotify to create an interactive online game called "Blessed Mess," a reference to her single with Big Freedia "Raising Hell."
The goal is to trash Kesha's room — throwing books, bottles, brushes, etc. — and basically wreck everything in sight to unlock "Kesha's secrets." Depending on how high you score, you also get to access some cool exclusive content from the pop star like photos, never-before-seen videos, and more.
It's definitely a great way to pass the time in between hand washes.
You can play the game here.
Photo via Getty