The menswear shows, for the most part, aren't exactly known for their front-row star power — that title is usually reserved for its women's counterparts. It's known as the more "chill" of all the Fashion Weeks for a reason, with audiences primarily consisting of seasoned menswear buyers and editors.

But Kenzo's Fall 2022 show on Sunday, the final day of Paris Men's Fashion Week, defied those conventions, hosting what was arguably the most star-studded outing of the menswear season. There were several things Kenzo had going for them: It was the debut collection for new creative director Nigo, the Japanese streetwear pioneer.

There was also the runway show's soundtrack, a preview mix that was composed by Nigo alongside Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell (the latter three were also at the show) and will be released as an album on Victor Victor Worldwide next month called I Know Nigo.

The show was held in Paris' Galerie Vivienne, the same place where the late founder Kenzo Takada staged his first show for his label in 1970, the year Nigo was born. Celebs who took in the designer's first show for the brand include Julia Fox and Ye (who've caused quite the stir this week), Shygirl, Bree Runway, J Balvin, Euphoria's Dominic Fike and more.

Julia Fox

Ye

Tyler, The Creator

Pusha T

Gunna

Bree Runway

Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin

Pharrell

Shygirl

Dominic Fike