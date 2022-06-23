Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits after two years of dating.

According to ET , a source confirmed the split by saying that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths."

"[Kendall and Devin] have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page," the insider said. However, they also added that there's a possibly that the two could get back together.

Meanwhile, a second source speaking to E! News told the publication that the two "hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

"They had a really nice time in Italy together," they said in reference to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 's Italian wedding last month.

"But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles," they continued. "Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart." Even so, the insider also corroborated the other source's intel by adding, "They have been in touch since and do care about one another."

They added, "They both hope to make it work but, as of now, they are split."

Kendall and Devin were first romantically linked in April 2020 after taking a road trip to Arizona, before making things official the next month. Over the following two years, the pair continued to give fans a glimpse at their relationship by posting snapshots of themselves to social media. In fact, it even got to the point where one particular Instagram post started drumming up fan speculation of a secret marriage and a potential pregnancy, though the rumor was obviously false.

\Then, for her birthday, Devin made hearts melt by sharing a photo of Kendall to his Instagram Story and calling her the "Most beautiful woman."In March 2022, Devin reflected on their public romance after being asked whether it was "hard having the spotlight" on their private lives.



"I wouldn't say hard," Devin told the Wall Street Journal. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world."That same month, a separate source close to Kendall told E! News that Kendall and Devin were seriously committed to one another but not yet looking to get engaged.

"Kendall and Devin's relationship is going strong," the second insider said, "but they are in no rush to settle down and tie the knot."

The second source explained that Kendall was "very much content with how things are with Devin right now," adding at the time, "Devin likes to do little things for Kendall to make sure she is appreciated and loved and it warms her heart."

