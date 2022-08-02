Katy Perry may get blackout drunk and max out her credit cards on “Last Friday Night,” but it seems she saves her more unconventional party tricks for Saturday nights.

The singer was seen at a Las Vegas club on Saturday night hurling thin slices of hot pizza out into the hungry crowd from behind the DJ booth as “In da Getto” by J Balvin and Skrillex pounded from above. Perry retweeted the clip yesterday with the caption “a mother feeding her children,” rapidly spawning a slew of memes.

Perry started a residency in Las Vegas back in December, conquering the stage singing over a wide array of nonsensical props, including a massive orange toilet and a giant crushed Budweiser can. Queen of camp. Her residency is scheduled to end on October 22, with her next show happening tomorrow night at the Resorts World Theatre.