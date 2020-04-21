Kate Beckinsale Responds to Criticism of Her Age Gap With Goody Grace

Kate Beckinsale is not here for criticism of her relationship with 22-year-old musician Goody Grace.

Over the weekend, the 46-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a video of her cat, which she captioned, "Very much did not go as planned. Please tell me if this worked for you and WHY MY CAT IS BROKEN."

That said, according to Cosmopolitan, Beckinsale ended up not getting the kind of feedback she was probably hoping for, as a troll ended up writing, "Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere" — a comment that was interpreted as a play on the word "toy boy."

Needless to say, it didn't take long for people to start buzzing about how the jab was likely in reference to Beckinsale's past relationship with 26-year-old comedian Pete Davidson and Grace, who she's been seeing since the beginning of this year, per People.

However, Beckinsale wasn't about to let the naysay get to her, as she ended up responding, "Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate." And though she may have since deleted the post itself, take this as a lesson to never come for her love life again.