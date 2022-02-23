There's another rumor related to Kanye West's one-sided beef with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.

By now, it's pretty obvious the rapper isn't too happy about his ex moving on during their ongoing divorce proceedings, as he's been dedicating a significant amount of time to attacking her and her new beau via everything from diss tracks to kidnapping accusations to legal objections. As such, there's a new rumor making the rounds involving Davidson's show taking serious action against Ye's escalating attacks — but is there any truth to it?

According to a report from Radar Online, SNL decided to permanently ban Ye (and any mention of him) moving forward, with a source saying the comedy sketch show "loves controversy and isn’t afraid to tackle any story in the news head-on," but it's "obvious that Kanye needs help and making threats against a cast member is not a laughing matter.”

“Officially the show doesn’t have a list of banned celebrities, however, behind-the-scenes everyone knows it exists," another source told the tabloid, while a third noted that Davidson is also one of SNL creator Lorne Michael's favorite cast members.

The second source added, "There are certain people that were just so awful that they will never be invited back and other people like Kanye who were great TV but just not worth the drama.”

However, Us Weekly is now saying the claim is bogus, though it stands to reason that Ye won't be appearing on the popular comedy sketch show in the near future. Besides, the musician also isn't a big fan of SNL either, as he once told the program and its cast to "kiss my whole ass" on 2010's "Power" and recently offered Davidson's co-star, Michael Che, double his salary to quit.

Not only that, but there's also that whole thing surrounding his Instagram post about "Skete" thanks to a resurfaced clip from an October 2018 episode, where Davidson clowns Ye and his ill-fated presidential bid, which we honestly thought was a pretty on-point roast.