Turns out there are more than two people involved in JuliYe.

According to an exclusive report from Page Six, Julia Fox and the artist formerly known as Kanye West are supposedly in an open relationship, with one source close saying it works because there's "no jealousy or bad vibes" between the two.

“Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy,” the insider said of the couple, who've been dating since New Year's Eve. The publication also added that Fox is allegedly "talking to" an unnamed man on the East Coast, mirroring what the Uncut Gems actress told the "Forbidden Fruits" podcast late last month.

“There’s no labels, there’s none of that,” she said. “It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really, like, such a Gemini-Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational.”

Meanwhile, a second person claimed that Ye is "openly seeing" Chaney Jones, an IG model Page Six said looks a lot like his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The outlet then went on to note that Ye was spotted in LA on Monday evening with Jones, who was also present at his recent Donda 2 listening party in a full-body catsuit that resembled the one worn by Kardashian to the People's Choice Awards last year.

However, Jones isn't the only woman whose style has been dubbed "eerily similar" to the SKIMS founder's previous looks. After all, Fox denied copying Kardashian's style last week amidst her boyfriend's near-constant attacks on his ex, including a since-deleted post accusing her of kidnapping Chicago and videos claiming that she prevented him from attending her recent birthday party, amongst other things.

Neither Ye nor Fox have responded to the report.