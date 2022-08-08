Kanye West is back — not on stage, not in the studio, but on Instagram. The 45-year-old rapper posted a photo of a cryptic newspaper headline to celebrate his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson’s recent breakup.

The now-deleted post that read “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28” commemorated the end of Kardashian’s relationship with the 28-year-old comedian. The two reportedly split this past week after nine months of dating, according to E! News, and since the news broke, the internet has been patiently awaiting Ye's response.

Ye also didn’t waste the opportunity to take a shot at Kid Cudi in the post. Referencing Cudi fleeing the Rolling Loud stage because water bottles were being thrown at him, Ye wrote, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but was fearful of bottle throwers.” This comes after Cudi replaced Ye as the headliner at the Miami music festival this year when Ye dropped out last minute.

Both Davison and Cudi have feuds with Ye dating back to his original Instagram tyrade. Though Cudi, along with other celebrities Ye was feuding with, was featured in multiple disparaging memes, Davidson (whom Ye nicknamed Skete) has been the primary target.

After Davidson and Kardashian broke the internet with their sensational relationship, Ye's retaliatory posts quickly went from funny to scary. His slew of attacks against Davidson included graphic imagery that threatened physical violence and though Davidson fired back with his own post and SNL appearance, he eventually just pleaded with Ye to handle his issues privately.

While Ye's former Instagram escapades thankfully came to an end months ago, it took a 24-hour ban and backlash from the Grammy’s as well as SNL. Now with his troubling return, we can only hope, for the sake of Kardashian and the four kids they have together, that his recent post is his last of this nature.