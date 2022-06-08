In the latest development of the revolving door that has become Kanye West's love life, word on the street is that Ye and Chaney Jones are no longer in a relationship. The couple apparently broke up after a trip to Japan in May, according to reports from TMZ.

There's been no official word announcing the split, but rumors sparked with a photo of the rapper cozying up to model Monica Corgan at aTop Gun showing. Page Six also pointed out that Jones recently took down all photos of her and Ye from her Instagram grid — a classic pre-breakup red flag a la Lori Harvey. The pair do still follow each other, though.

West and Jones first started dating towards the end of February in the smoldering embers of Ye and Julia Fox's whirlwind romance. Since making it official in March on social media, the rapper and COO of First State Behavioral Heath were seen together at basketball games, listening parties and the Netflix premiere of Ye's Jeen-Yuhs documentary. She was even gifted the customary Birkin and clocked with a new tattoo of the rapper's recently changed name, Ye, on her inner wrist.

A relatively unknown name, Jones drew attention for her rather uncanny resemblance to West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. It didn't help that once she and West started dating her wardrobe drastically changed to look a lot like Kardashian's with similar skin-tight bodysuits, boots and oversized sunglasses that helped to fuel the doppelgänger accusations.

Jones would later try to point out the differences between her and Kardashian, highlighting her position as a COO in a behavioral health organization, that she's currently working towards her Master's in school and has never had any surgery done on her face.

Representatives for West and Jones have yet to issue any public comments on the matter.