Justin Bieber wants you to take care of your mental health, so he’s helping you get to therapy. In a partnership with BetterHelp, Bieber is covering $3 million worth of therapy services for those who need it.

Related | See All the 2022 Grammys Outfits

He said in a statement, according to TMZ, "The one thing I've learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes."

The free month of therapy that people have access to can be used for themselves, or you’re welcome to gift it to a family member or friend in need. Bieber is also providing his touring crew with 18 months of free therapy, because he understands the toll it can take on your mental health to be traveling constantly and away from your loved ones.

BetterHelp teamed up last year with Ariana Grande on a similar project to give away free therapy services. The singer initially announced she’d give away $1 million in online therapy, but she and BetterHelp quickly upped the budget due to the overwhelming response.

When she launched her initiative, Grande wrote on Instagram, “while acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!”

With the overwhelming success of Grande’s guidance in providing therapy to people, BetterHelp pulled in another celebrity face to normalize therapy for the masses. You can sign up for your therapy services through BetterHelp and get access to a therapist who will be matched to you and your needs. The first month is free and the offer is only valid if you haven’t used BetterHelp in the past.