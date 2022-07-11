"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations of the month. Scroll through, below, to see July's newest arrivals.

New Luar bags just dropped! Well, in new colors anyway. The brand's popular It-bag, the Ana Mini, seen on everyone from Dua Lipa to Troye Sivan, is releasing two exclusive new colorways thanks to a collaboration with Opening Ceremony — ini tobacco pony hair-effect leather and black-and-cream snakeskin-embossed vegan leather.

There's also a sweatshirt with artwork from Bony Ramirez's “Feeding a Child of the Ocean." The collab is part of OC's 20th anniversary celebrations, which have included collabs with designer Peter Do and punk-rock band The Linda Lindas. Luar's Raul Lopez and OC's designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim go way back, when the retailer first stocked Hood by Air (which Lopez co-founded) and then Luar.

“When I started to take my first steps as a designer, OC was the first store to believe in me and support me,” Lopez said. “OC will forever be family to me.''

Available starting July 12 at OpeningCeremony.com and Farfetch.com