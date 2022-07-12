"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the biggest industry news, fashion launches, capsules and collaborations of the month. Scroll through, below, to see July's newest arrivals.
Anyone Can Attend Diesel's Next Runway Show
For the first time, Diesel is opening its upcoming Spring 2023 show to the public, inviting fashion enthusiasts, students, friends, and fans of the brand to attend. Registration to attend the live show in Milan is on a first come, first serve basis starting September 1 at Diesel.com.
New Luar bags just dropped! Well, in new colors anyway. The brand's popular It-bag, the Ana Mini, seen on everyone from Dua Lipa to Troye Sivan, is releasing two exclusive new colorways thanks to a collaboration with Opening Ceremony — ini tobacco pony hair-effect leather and black-and-cream snakeskin-embossed vegan leather.
There's also a sweatshirt with artwork from Bony Ramirez's “Feeding a Child of the Ocean." The collab is part of OC's 20th anniversary celebrations, which have included collabs with designer Peter Do and punk-rock band The Linda Lindas. Luar's Raul Lopez and OC's designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim go way back, when the retailer first stocked Hood by Air (which Lopez co-founded) and then Luar.
“When I started to take my first steps as a designer, OC was the first store to believe in me and support me,” Lopez said. “OC will forever be family to me.''
Available starting July 12 at OpeningCeremony.com and Farfetch.com
Acne Studios tapped New York-based photographer Talia Chetrit, known for her still lifes and nude portraiture, to shoot a new campaign for their Musubi bag. She shot the bags on male dancers’ bodies which she chose because they resembled the figurative qualities in the bags.
Eckhaus Latta's first footwear collection, first seen on the brand's Fall 2022 runway, is here and features a mix of silhouettes (all made in Portugal), heel shapes and colors including the Mike boot and Zoe clog. The range builds upon previous collaborations with UGG and Camper
Available now at EckhausLatta.com, Farfetch and Nordstrom
Remember Givenchy's iconic Bambi sweatshirt? That 2013 piece, the first collaboration between Disney and Givenchy (under then-creative director Riccardo Tisci), was one of the brand's biggest items ever. Now, Disney and Givenchy's Matthew M. Williams are back at it for a second time with a new capsule collection about all things 101 Dalmations, which includes pieces printed with graphics of the beloved cartoons dogs. Items run from $400-$4,200 for ready-to-wear; $230-$1,665 for accessories; and $335-$575 for jewelry.
Available now at Givenchy.com and Givenchy stores worldwide
