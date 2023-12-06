Julia Fox and Yves Tumor Pull Off Casino Heist





If a fashion film doesn't have casino heists, vintage cinematography and references mixed with AI tech and a cast that includes heavy hitters like Julia Fox, Yves Tumor and Dangerous Rose, we don't want it. Luckily, "Le Robu una Rosa" by designer Luis De Javier and Serious People, a production company founded by Ari Mojdeh and Cyrus Duff, has it all. And PAPER is excited to premiere it.

Directed by Joel Palmer, the film — inspired by Gregg Araki, Gasper Noé and David Lynch films from the '80s — is set in Los Angeles and follows Julia Fox's character pulling off a casino heist, double-crossing Yves Tumor with Luis De Javier and then getting triple-crossed by the ring leader Dangerous Rose. It's all set to a bumping electronic soundtrack, fusing the visual narrative with acid trip graphics. And of course, everyone is decked out in Luis De Javier's signature barely-there bikinis, ass-revealing micro-minis, form-fitting latex dresses, voluminous coats with prominent shoulders, structured jackets in leather and the designer's distinctive horned outfits crafted in 3D-printed molded leather.

Since the film focuses heavily on what the characters are wearing, each styling choice was intentional in conveying their rebellious, eccentric and unpredictable nature. "It reflects a mix of sensuality, rebellion and creativity," De Javier explains. "For example, the characters wearing latex corsets, tops, dresses and sexy booty shorts project a bold and self-assured image. This could imply that they are not only physically confident but also mentally prepared for the challenges ahead, such as orchestrating a casino heist."

Even for a short film, it takes a village. "Luis brought in an amazing crew of stylists and hair and make-up artists who really elevated the project," Mojdeh tells PAPER. "His personal relationships with all of these creatives, as well as with Julia, Yves and Rose, were key to making this work. People had a shared understanding of what we were doing, which was necessary, because we were working with a tiny budget and had to move really fast. Everyone was there because of Luis and because they loved what they were doing. That’s when magic happens."

Watch "Le Robu una Rosa" below.