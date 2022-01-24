Move over Makeup by Mario, there’s a new artist in town — well, kind of.

Julia Fox and Ye have been busy serving us look after look at Paris Fashion Week: Men's, coordinating their outfits in true Ye form. And while Fox has been swiftly changing between shows — from all denim Schiaparelli to cherry red Rick Owens — her makeup has remained consistent.

The Uncut Gems actress has been rocking heavy charcoal, winged eyeshadow, like Nina Portman's finale performance in Black Swan. Either smudged out or blocked off, the dark eye look gets repeatedly paired with a natural lip and slicked back hair. On Instagram Stories, Fox revealed that Ye is behind the eyeshadow: her "fave" makeup artist.

It’s not surprising Ye's behind Fox's sultry look. A few years ago, Kim Kardashian told People in an interview that “[Kanye] is actually really opinionated sometimes [regarding her makeup], he will come in and be like, 'You know, your blush is a little heavy.' Or say, 'What are you doing? That's not the shape of your lip.”