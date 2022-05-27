Drag superstar Jujubee shows us her kitty.
Dress: House of Harlot, Earring: Scout by Scout, Rings: Emefa Cole
Jacket, shoes and gloves: Versace, Sunglasses: General Eyewear, Necklace and rings: Pebble, Diamond ring: Shaun Leane
Coat: Balmain, Top: House of Harlot, Pants: YSL, Earrings: Stelios Karantonas and Omneque, Rings: Scout by Scout
Jacket and trousers: Sankuanz, Hat: Stephen Jones, Top: House of Harlot, Necklace and rings: Stelios Karantonas, Belt: The Arc
Top: Mugler, Pants: Zilver, Coat (custom): Rue-L, Coat (worn as a skirt): Eytys, Necklace: Fleet Ilya, Glove: Paula Roma
Direction: Craig Hemming
Model: Jujubee
Photography: Kyle Galvin
Styling: Holly Wood
Production: Angel Garcia Brown
Hair: Ross Kwan (using Bumble + Bumble)
Makeup: Louise Hall (using Anastasia Beverly Hills)
Set design: Carolina Mizrahi
Nails: Nadia Yasmin (using OPI Nails)
Flower design: Yan Skates
Photography assistant: Oliver Frances
Fashion assistants: Fankie Tyler and Ada Matylda
Hair assistant: Connor Scanlon
Set design assistant: Liv Snowden
Dress: House of Harlot, Earring: Scout by Scout, Rings: Emefa Cole
Jacket, shoes and gloves: Versace, Sunglasses: General Eyewear, Necklace and rings: Pebble, Diamond ring: Shaun Leane
Coat: Balmain, Top: House of Harlot, Pants: YSL, Earrings: Stelios Karantonas and Omneque, Rings: Scout by Scout
Jacket and trousers: Sankuanz, Hat: Stephen Jones, Top: House of Harlot, Necklace and rings: Stelios Karantonas, Belt: The Arc
Top: Mugler, Pants: Zilver, Coat (custom): Rue-L, Coat (worn as a skirt): Eytys, Necklace: Fleet Ilya, Glove: Paula Roma
Direction: Craig Hemming
Model: Jujubee
Photography: Kyle Galvin
Styling: Holly Wood
Production: Angel Garcia Brown
Hair: Ross Kwan (using Bumble + Bumble)
Makeup: Louise Hall (using Anastasia Beverly Hills)
Set design: Carolina Mizrahi
Nails: Nadia Yasmin (using OPI Nails)
Flower design: Yan Skates
Photography assistant: Oliver Frances
Fashion assistants: Fankie Tyler and Ada Matylda
Hair assistant: Connor Scanlon
Set design assistant: Liv Snowden