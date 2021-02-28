Jonah Hill opened up about growing more comfortable in his own skin over the years. After seeing a tabloid article from the Daily Mail with paparazzi photos of him at the beach, he decided to respond with a post on Instagram.

​The photos show Hill spending some downtime in Malibu, wearing a black wetsuit while surfing, and another shirtless. He wrote, "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers."

But now, the 21 Jump Street actor says he's done being concerned with what people are saying about him. He continued, "So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."

​He then addressed other people who felt the way he did when he was younger, saying, "This isn't a 'good for me' post . And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post.' It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."

Last year, Hill also spoke with GQ about body image and how he's changed regarding his perspective on style. "The idea was realizing, whether I was big or small, that I really can define my own personal style," he said. "For me, that was a big turning point of realizing: okay, be yourself. You don't have to be anything you don't want to be. And if you're really interested in fashion then you should be, don't push that away. Lean into it."