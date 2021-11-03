Confirming the news that swirled around the internet this weekend, JoJo Siwa says that that she and girlfriend Kylie Prew have officially broken up.

Appearing on Paris Hilton's podcast This is Paris, the Nickelodeon star and Dancing With the Stars contestant spoke publicly for the first time about the split. The topic of conversation came up while the two were discussing Hilton's upcoming wedding to Carter Reum when the host inquired into how Siwa's own relationship was going. "Me and my love life... we're okay," Siwa disclosed. "Actually I'm yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up."

The split comes just months after Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and announced their relationship back in February, but according to her, the two are still on good terms. "She is literally still my best friend," Siwa says. "I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She's awesome, she's having the time of her life. I am having the time of my life."

Admitting that she is typically not one for "cheesy sayings," Siwa explained that the reason the relationship ultimately ended was a case of "right person, wrong time." Siwa went on to insist that there was no ill will between the two, adding "I would take a bullet for her and I know she would do the same for me."

"I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end," she added. "I think that is something I even didn't know could happen and I was very thankful that it can because it's all I wanted. I am very happy that I can remember all the fun times and all the good times and nothing bad happened."