Joe Jonas wants every man to feel good in his own skin.

Over the past decade or so, outpatient cosmetic procedures have gone from a whispered-about secret to a social norm, with more and more people getting Botox, fillers and laser skin resurfacing, while also being extremely willing to talk about it. For the most part though, this growing acceptance of these aesthetic treatments has primarily been amongst women, mostly thanks to antiquated tropes surrounding femininity versus masculinity. However, one male celebrity is now trying to destigmatize anti-aging facial injectables for men, and that star is none other than the 33-year-old DNCE frontman.

"To me, there's nothing more beautiful than confidence," as Jonas told Allure in a recent interview tied to his new partnership with Xeomin, which is an FDA-approved cosmetic injectable that smoothes fine lines. "And looking your best comes from feeling your best. I make it a point to prioritize practices and routines that make me feel like the best version of myself."

According to the musician and father of two, he started to experiment with injectables after noticing "more frown lines" on his face, explaining that the results helped him obtain "that confidence boost that I was looking for" — all without making him feel like "a different person."

"It gave me that confidence that I think we all want to feel as we get older. There's this kind of stigma around guys talking about skincare and how we feel and the products we use," Jonas continued.

However, the hitmaker also went on to tell People that he wasn't always so candid about his beauty routine, especially seeing as how "there were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this or it's weird for guys to do that.'"

"[But] I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that," Jonas told the publication, before saying he believes the destigmatization of male beautification — whether it be cosmetic procedures, skincare routines or makeup — has already begun.

"It's like, do whatever you want, you know?," as Jonas said. "It's a beautiful generation that we're living in."