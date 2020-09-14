PAPER People
J.K. Rowling Now Wants to Profit Off Her Transphobia
J.K. Rowling Now Wants to Profit Off Her Transphobia

by Riley Runnells
 Eliza Weinreb
3h

J.K. Rowling decided that just being transphobic on Twitter wasn't quite enough –– now she's writing an entire book based on transphobic themes.

Rowling's latest book features her private detective protagonist, Cormoran Strike, investigating a cis male serial killer who dresses as a woman to kill his cis female victims. The first review for Troubled Blood describes the book as a "book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress."

The news isn't incredibly surprising, as Rowling has openly proclaimed she's a TERF, or, trans-exclusionary radical feminist. However, it doesn't make it any easier to swallow, nor any less damaging for the transgender community.

"One wonders what critics of Rowling's stance on trans issues will make of (the) book," Jake Kerridge, a reviewer, wrote per The Telegraph.

Quickly after the announcement, Twitter exploded with negative reactions.

And, of course, the hashtag #RipJKRowling began trending, signifying the end of her career.

Anyway, stan Daniel Radcliffe and his statement about transgender women being women.

Photo via Getty/ Karwai Tang/ WireImage
