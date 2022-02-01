BTS's Jimin had a slight health scare this past weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, the K-pop star was admitted to the hospital after experiencing sudden abdominal pain, which was later diagnosed as acute appendicitis. According to a statement from Big Hit Entertainment, Jimin underwent emergency surgery early Monday and is now "recuperating" from the "successful procedure."

That said, Jimin also tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived at the hospital with a mild sore throat, though the management company added that he is "making a speedy recovery" and will spend the next few days receiving "in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care."

Additionally, Big Hit said Jimin didn't come in contact with any of his bandmates while contagious. Last month, BTS members Suga, RM and Jin all tested positive for COVID-19 but have since fully recovered.

Read Big Hit Entertainment's entire statement below.

jimin was diagnosed with appendicitis as well as covid and underwent a successful surgery,, get well soon jimin pls pls pls rest and take care of yourself pic.twitter.com/KrQKXTD4qK — hourly jimin (@hourlyjmn) January 31, 2022