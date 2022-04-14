This year’s Tribeca Film Festival will open with the premiere of the Jennifer Lopez documentary HALFTIME. On June 8, the Amanda Micheli-directed doc, which features Lopez reflecting on her career and evolution, will debut at United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights.

Though Lopez has accomplished a lot in her life — selling millions of records, performing at the Super Bowl, sharing her talents at the presidential inauguration, creating numerous brands — it’s still just the beginning for her. HALFTIME’s purpose is to provide a kickoff for the rest of Lopez’s career, while celebrating how far she’s come and how many people she’s inspired along the way. The film will also highlight Lopez’s Latin roots and how she’s used her platform to be a voice for her family, fans and beyond.

Lopez and Netflix collectively posted the teaser on Instagram this week, writing, “It's just the beginning. Halftime, a @Netflix Documentary about Jennifer Lopez, releasing June 14.”

Micheli shared her gratitude for being selected to open Tribeca in a press release, saying, “It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true.”

HALFTIME is just one of many projects that will be included in the Tribeca Festival — which includes movies, music, TV, gaming, podcasts and emerging content — but was selected for its inspiring story and mass appeal.

"Powerful storytelling — whether in music, film or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. HALFTIME, featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that," Robert De Niro, Tribeca Festival cofounder, said. "The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression."

The festival will run from June 8 to June 19. More information, as well as tickets when available, can be found on the website.

