A lot of people try to be creative with their Christmas decor, like with clever Christmas tree ornaments to get into the spirit of the season. Jennifer Aniston decided to share a photo of one that's particularly unique to this year, and it didn't sit well with a lot of people on the Internet.

On Christmas Day, the Friends star showed followers of her Instagram Stories a round wooden ornament, carved with the words, "Our first pandemic 2020." It's unclear whether it was actually hers, but a lot of critics sounded-off on Twitter. They called her decision to post a photo of the tree bauble insensitive and tone-deaf, considering how many people have died during the pandemic.

Some who say they've personally experienced loss this year also spoke out against the celeb's social media post.

I have had personal loss of family members & friends who passed away & whose lives had been shattered due to covid. Its no laughing matter, maybe to U it's funny,but to me its NOT. Shame seeing there are people making excuses for sensitivity chip missing dumbass #jenniferaniston — JudyJu (@judyju18) December 26, 2020

But many have also come to the defense of the actor, saying that many are overreacting to the whole situation. A number are also pointing out that Aniston has been actively supporting those who are having a difficult time because of the global health crisis and national lockdowns, like small businesses.

In the past, Jen has also been vocal about how serious an illness COVID-19 is. In July, she shared a photo of a friend who had no underlying conditions, but was hard hit by the virus. She's also been an advocate for wearing masks.