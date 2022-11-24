Jenna Ortega had a pretty morbid hobby as a young kid.

In what could you argue is a fitting childhood activity for the woman playing Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's new Netflix series, the 20-year-old actress revealed that she used to perform autopsies on dead animals — just for fun.

During a video interview for Wired's "Autocomplete" YouTube series, Ortega was presented with a question about whether she and Maddie Ziegler — who was her co-star in 2021's The Fallout — were friends in real life, with the answer being a definitive yes.

“She’s one of my greatest friends ever,” the Wednesday star proclaimed before saying that her "beautiful, wonderful baby angel face" pal was "somebody that I instantly clicked with."

"Maddie and I are the same person in different fonts," as she continued. "She’s such a weirdo and I’m a weirdo."

Ortega then went on to illustrate her own "weirdness" with an interesting example of how she used to pass the time. But rather than listing something run-of-the-mill like reading or riding her bike, she talked about her knack for performing "autopsies on little animals when I was younger," including "little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard."

However, Ortega quickly clarified that this wasn't a shared hobby with the former Dance Moms star, who's more of a "weirdo in the sense that she breaks out into characters or movements or makes faces."

"Her comedic timing is so under-appreciated," she explained. "She makes me laugh. We have a good time. We’re really weird together.”

Watch Ortega talk about her penchant for dissection below.