The internet's having a field day roasting Jeff Bezos thanks to a pretty awkward video.

Over the weekend, the Amazon co-founder and partner Lauren Sanchez attended the star-studded LACMA Art+Film Gala where they were spotted talking to event co-chair, Leonardo DiCaprio. However, what caused a brief clip of their interaction to go viral was Sanchez's big smile at the actor, which many joked was Bezos' supervillain origin story.

"Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos' girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio," as one person wrote, while another referenced DiCaprio's penchant for much younger women by adding, "Bezos is really lucky Leonardo DiCaprio isn't attracted to women over 25."

Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021

Granted, the post that appeared to catch Bezos' attention was a Barstool Sports tweet captioned "Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl," which he decided to retweet with the caption, "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…," alongside a photo of himself posing with a sign that said, "DANGER! STEEP CLIFF FATAL DROP."

Even so, his response didn't seem to impress the number of people who continued to write things like, "With all the wealth you have in the world, you can't buy a woman's heart," alongside quips about DiCaprio losing his Amazon account. And while the actor has yet to respond to the clip himself, in the meantime, you can see what people are saying below.

With all the wealth you have in the world, you can’t buy a woman’s heart. 🤭 — Irene zhao (@Irenezhao_) November 8, 2021

This is Bezos villain origin story pic.twitter.com/y54F99e2nO — Depak (@jdepak) November 8, 2021

Leo when his Amazon account stops working pic.twitter.com/4Q6Llmo3c7 — lind⚡️ey (@linds_sey1010) November 8, 2021

Jeff Bezos is really lucky Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t attracted to women over 25 pic.twitter.com/rtIr0h9753 — Hirsty ☧ (@realHirsty) November 8, 2021

leo knows he is in control pic.twitter.com/sGr8PsykcG — bobalice (@bob37005339) November 7, 2021

Jeff Bezos girl literally just forgot she’s holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her pic.twitter.com/tXIlb7vYII — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) November 7, 2021

Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio. — Meena (@SwiftieatFifty) November 8, 2021

JEFF BEZOS VERSUS THE LEONARDO DICAPRIO SHE TOLD YOU NOT TO WORRY ABOUT.

pic.twitter.com/tbBg4FPu01 — INVESTMENT HULK (@INVESTMENTSHULK) November 8, 2021