The internet's having a field day roasting Jeff Bezos thanks to a pretty awkward video.
Over the weekend, the Amazon co-founder and partner Lauren Sanchez attended the star-studded LACMA Art+Film Gala where they were spotted talking to event co-chair, Leonardo DiCaprio. However, what caused a brief clip of their interaction to go viral was Sanchez's big smile at the actor, which many joked was Bezos' supervillain origin story.
"Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos' girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio," as one person wrote, while another referenced DiCaprio's penchant for much younger women by adding, "Bezos is really lucky Leonardo DiCaprio isn't attracted to women over 25."
Granted, the post that appeared to catch Bezos' attention was a Barstool Sports tweet captioned "Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl," which he decided to retweet with the caption, "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…," alongside a photo of himself posing with a sign that said, "DANGER! STEEP CLIFF FATAL DROP."
Even so, his response didn't seem to impress the number of people who continued to write things like, "With all the wealth you have in the world, you can't buy a woman's heart," alongside quips about DiCaprio losing his Amazon account. And while the actor has yet to respond to the clip himself, in the meantime, you can see what people are saying below.
Photo via Getty / Frazer Harrison & Steve Granitz / WireImage
