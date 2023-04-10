Janice Dickinson, our lovable and problematic no-filter celebrity, has revealed she once stole Donald Trump's car.

In Dickinson’s defense, she was rushing to a date with the ultimate '80s heartthrob John F. Kennedy Jr., who, if you’ve seen photos of him, you'd completely understand.

The self-proclaimed "world's first supermodel" and America's Next Top Model alum revealed in an interview with Queerty that she got behind the wheel of the mysterious limo after struggling to find a taxi during a snowstorm in New York.

“I once stole Trump’s limousine without knowing it was his limousine,” Dickinson remembered of the debacle. “It was a snowstorm up in New York, a Nor’easter they call it.”

“There were no taxi cabs anywhere,” she continued. “I was sitting there in the cold for a couple hours trying to get a taxi and there were none available. And so I just said, ‘Come on just get in this limo. I’ll just drive it a few blocks.’ So my girlfriend got in the back.”

"I drove it a few blocks down the street, swerving, you know, making fishtails in the street," Dickinson said. Between the storm and her shoddy New York City driving chops, the ex-supermodel and her friend ditched the stolen limo just several blocks into their expedition.

“I remember this clearly because I was going there to meet John F. Kennedy Jr. for dinner. And I didn’t want to miss that date, honey," the 68-year-old recalled.

Fortunately, Dickinson’s persistence paid off and she made it to her romantic rendezvous with the hunky politico.

“Yes, he was divine,” she confessed. “Yes, I did kiss him.”

The ex-supermodel said she didn't discover the limousine belonged to Trump until the next day. Dickinson didn’t disclose whether Trump ever found out that she took the limo, whether she ever faced legal issues or if she ever went further with the young Kennedy, who tragically died in a plane crash in 1999.

Dickinson’s date story was disclosed just days after Brooke Shields revealed she shared a kiss with Kennedy at a ski chalet in Aspen, Colorado. However, Brooke Shields’ story, shared during an interview with Howard Stern last week, was not as flattering to the late attorney, saying Kennedy was “less than chivalrous” after she refused to have sex with him.