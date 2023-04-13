Jamie Foxx Is Recovering Following Sudden Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is on the mend after being hospitalized for what has been described as a "medical complication" by family members.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” daughter Corinne Foxx wrote on Instagram. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

TMZ initially reported that Foxx had been admitted to the hospital for a "medical emergency" rather than a "complication on Tuesday. While details about what exactly happened to Foxx are scant, it was apparently serious enough that family from out of town were asked to come to the hospital. An insider source told the outlet that Foxx's condition was improving, explaining that "he's communicating now, and that's good news."

Foxx had been in Atlanta filming the forthcoming Netflix movie Back in Action alongside Glen Close and Cameron Diaz. The actor had previously opened up about convincing Diaz to come out of retirement eight years after the two had starred in the 2014 adaptation of Annie, enlisting the help of un-retiring expert Tom Brady to make his pitch. “We just begged and pleaded on my knees, like, ‘Just give the people one more again,’” Foxx told Daily Pop last August. “We love her, we’ve been waiting on her, and this is just gonna be fantastic.”

