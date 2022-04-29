In a statement released on Thursday by Deadline, James Corden announced that he will no longer be hosting The Late Late Show starting Summer 2023.

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” Corden said, adding, “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Corden, who stepped into the role at Los Angeles’ Studio 56 after Craig Ferguson's nine year run, will have sat at the famous desk for more than eight years by the time of his departure.

From “Carpool Karaoke,” to “Drop The Mic,” to “Spill Your Guts,” The Late Late Show has seen a spike in audience numbers both on-screen, reaching 10 billion views, and Youtube, reaching 27 million subscribers. Corden's proprietary mix of stunts and sketches — like Carpool Karaoke, with some of today's top musicians – explain not only the incredible success of the show, but also the Brit’s enduring popularity among audience members.

Corden, who has been offered multiple deals by CBS in the attempts to entice him to stay on, said “My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision.”

While talking about Corden, President and CEO George Cheeks said that he “took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” adding, “In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer. We wish he could stay longer.”

Although no names for potential replacements have been shared by CBS, there is still quite some time for transition as Corden will be leading 200 more episodes – reaching, by the end of his mandate, approximately 1,250 episodes hosted in total.

Corden might be nearly over with his journey at CBS, but this doesn’t mean he will be leaving us for good. Apparently, the British actor has already something in store for us. “There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do. I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it,” he said. It's just the beginning.