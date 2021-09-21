Jake Gyllenhaal has clarified his comments about bathing.

Last month, the actor joined in on the celebrity cleanliness discourse in an interview with Vanity Fair that was meant to promote Prada's new Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

Oddly enough though, the way he tried to sell it was by saying that he found "bathing to be less necessary, at times," before citing some old Elvis Costello lyrics about "good manners and bad breath [getting] you nowhere." And his rationale? Well, he believed that there was a "whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

However, Gyllenhaal appeared to backtrack on his initial comments during a recent screening of his new film, The Guilty. According to him, the remarks were meant to be a joke, as he claimed to have "answered a question where I was being sarcastic and ironic, and it's followed me around."



"Unfortunately, I showered before I came here," Gyllenhaal said, before apologizing for being hygienic. Though we will say that we're still a little skeptical about how true that really is.