Coolest Person in the Room: Jaden Walker

This month, PAPER partners with Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino to bring you "Coolest Person in the Room," a photo series by party icon The Cobra Snake highlighting nightlife mainstays in three of the US' busiest cities: Chicago, Miami and LA.

Don’t feel too bad if the following photos give you FOMO, that’s kind of the point.

Note to reader: do not email PAPER or Cuervo about getting on "the list." For the last time, We can’t help with that. Instead, take some notes from...

Jaden Walker: Equipped with a following, photography skills and the face of a model, Jaden’s got it all. When he’s not shooting intimate, personal portraits, Jaden's dropping your next outfit with two, LA-based streetwear brands.

What was the first photo you remember taking? I remember taking tons of photos as a kid with my dad’s cameras. Mostly of our dogs and like, flowers or whatever. But the first photo I remember taking and feeling like a photographer was of my friend Alejandro in a field in Hanalei, Hawaii a few years ago. It was sunny and raining, and he was laying in the tall grass in the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen. It’s still one of my favorite photos I’ve taken.

I’m feeling myself at a party and want my photo taken. How do I get your attention? If you have a cool outfit on and you’re really into the music, I’ll probably want to take your picture.

What inspired you to start your clothing lines? With my first brand, Tarragona, I was inspired to create something that was unique to me. It’s inspired by my experience growing up in the Inland Empire and the men around me. I wanted to make something that I had never seen come out of my hometown before. For my second brand, Boycrazy, I just wanted to make fun clothes that celebrated queerness. I had been collecting vintage ’90s tees with gay slogans and imagery for a while, and wanted to make a 21st century version of that. It feels great making stuff that resonates with so many young queer people. It’s definitely more playful and laid back, whereas I treat Tarragona as my passion project that I carefully curate the aesthetic for.

What’s a fashion trend we just need to lose already? Gay slogan tees, they’re so out.

LA gets a pretty bad rep sometimes. Defend your city! I think LA gets a bad rep for the people that move here from the middle of nowhere that want to live out their snotty Erewhon-fueled internet micro-celebrity fantasies. But LA is huge and there’s a lot more culture here than that. So many things to do and places to go: Beaches, mountains, beautiful weather, great food, concerts, underground nightlife, scenic drives. It’s great.

What’s the best party you’ve ever been to in LA? The best party I’ve been to in LA was this secret warehouse rave in downtown. All the DJs were from Berlin and it felt like I was transported there. I had no idea there were raves like that in LA. My friends and I danced until 6 AM, it was one for the books.