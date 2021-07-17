Iggy Azalea is apparently taking a lengthy hiatus after her next release.

On Thursday, the rapper tweeted that she was planning to take a temporary break from the industry once her (aptly named) album, End of an Era, comes out in August

"End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month i am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I'm feeling passionate and inspired by, " Azalea wrote while clarifying that she intends to take on stuff that goes "beyond music."

"I'm excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future," she continued, before further explaining that she intends to use the break for "shifting my energy and focus to what I'm most excited about is what is right for me."

Azalea went on to add, "I hope you'll continue to support whatever creative projects I'm out here doing. I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!"

