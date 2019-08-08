Obsessed with the internet? Are you an encyclopedic well of meme knowledge? Well then, Instagram may have a job for you.

According to CNET, the social media platform is currently looking to find someone to to liaise with "emerging digital media publishers" (aka content creators) as their new "Strategic Partnerships Manager."

However, it's a big job. Instagram has previously incurred backlash related to their treatment of original content creators. In addition to permanently suspending dozens of meme accounts that allegedly violated their terms of service last month, the rise of organizations such as the IG Meme Union Local 69-420 have also become a big talking point.

That said, as IG Meme Union Webmaster and Organizing Committee member Renee Worley (aka @vaporcult) told PAPER earlier this year, many members have been asking for a designated meme liaison at Instagram — so at least this seems to be a step in the right direction.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Check out the job posting, here.