Well, it's about time — pun intended. Idris Elba, the people's James Bond and extremely stylish human, just landed his first campaign with Gucci after years of wearing the brand on the red carpet and beyond.

The Mert and Marcus-lensed ads, which are for Gucci's 25H line of luxury watches, show a dapper Elba dressed in some lush Gucci suits and tuxedos while showing off the brand's new timepieces. There's also a video art-directed by Ezra Petronio of the sultry actor quietly lounging while he gets all contemplative and philosophical in the voiceover monologue.

After waxing poetic about the concept of time and feeling like "a kind in a candy store," the 40-second clip wraps up with Elba uttering the "It's Gucci Time" tagline to remind us that this is indeed a campaign for a brand and not another thirst trap.

The news caps off another Gucci-fied week for Elba, who was dressed by creative director Alessandro Michele for the Cannes Film Festival, where he wore a snazzy wide-legged navy tux from the brand's "Exquisite Gucci" collection that debuted at Milan Fashion Week in February.

“I have had a long-standing relationship with Gucci and love Alessandro’s inspiration and vision with disturbing the norm,” Elba recently told British GQ. “I feel like we share a sense of creativity that won’t be pigeonholed — we both constantly keep it moving.”

See the rest of the campaign images in the gallery, below.